The Andersons (ANDE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $32.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had lost 13.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.58% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

The Andersons will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 25.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion, which would represent changes of -13.27% and +19.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% lower within the past month. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, The Andersons currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.61, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANDE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.