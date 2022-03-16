The Andersons (ANDE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $43.62, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had gained 6.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Andersons is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.07% higher. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, The Andersons is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.92.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANDE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.