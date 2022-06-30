The Andersons (ANDE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $32.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 12.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 16.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

The Andersons will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 25.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.27% and +19.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% lower within the past month. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Andersons currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.87, which means The Andersons is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

