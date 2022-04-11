The Andersons (ANDE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $54.51, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had gained 23.01% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Andersons is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Andersons has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.03, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

