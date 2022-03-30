The Andersons (ANDE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $51.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had gained 14.77% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 43.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion, which would represent changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.79% higher within the past month. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, The Andersons currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.81, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

