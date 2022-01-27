The Andersons (ANDE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed the most recent trading day at $37.90, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 3.13% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.26% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.63 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Andersons has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.73, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

