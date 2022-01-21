The Andersons (ANDE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $37.40, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

The Andersons will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, The Andersons currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.77, which means The Andersons is trading at a discount to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

