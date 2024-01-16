The Andersons and Albemarle have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 16, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares The Andersons, Inc. ANDE as the Bull of the Day and Albemarle Corp. ALB as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Staffing 360 Solutions STAF, KornFerry International KFY and Robert Half Inc. RHI.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

The Andersons, Inc. saw record third quarter 2023 results in Renewables. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to keep its momentum into 2024, growing earnings by 32.2%.

The Andersons is an agribusiness company which has grown, over the last 77 years, from a single grain elevator to a diverse company with commodity merchandising (trade), renewables, and nutrient and industrial specialties.

It has 82 facilities in the trade division, 4 in renewables and 37 in nutrient and industrial along with 10 farm centers.

A Record Result for Renewables in the Third Quarter

On Nov 7, 2023, The Andersons reported its third quarter results and missed on the Zacks Consensus by $0.39. Earnings were $0.13 versus the consensus of $0.52.

However, Renewables had a record quarter with great operating performance in the ethanol plants, a strong margin environment and good results from the renewable diesel feedstock merchandising team.

It also had a solid core operating performance in its Trade segment which was offset by a currency loss in the international business.

Nutrient & Industrial, which was in the typical third quarter slow season, had year-over-year improvements in both the ag and manufacturing businesses.

The Andersons has been growing through acquisitions. In the third quarter it closed on the acquisition of ACJ International, a pet food ingredient supplier. It is also actively looking to grow its Renewables business.

The Andersons ended the third quarter with $400 million in cash and very little short-term debt due to strong cash flows and reduced commodity prices. It remains well below its long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times.

The company is already shareholder friendly and pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.5%.

Big Growth Expected for 2024

While The Andersons has yet to report its Q4 earnings, the focus has shifted to 2024.

The Andersons is lightly followed on the Street as it's a small cap with a market cap of $1.8 billion.

But 1 earnings estimate has been revised higher in the last 60 days for 2024. The Zacks Consensus has jumped to $3.86 from $3.40 during that time. That's 32% higher than 2023, wherein the company is expected to make $2.92.

Shares Rally in 2023

Shares of The Andersons rallied big in 2023, adding 48.4% and hitting new 5-year highs. But in the last month, they have retreated off those new highs by 3.5%.

It's cheap on a P/E basis with a forward P/E of just 13.6.

For investors looking for a small cap agribusiness company for 2024, The Andersons should be on your short list.

Albemarle Corp. is growing its sales but lithium prices have depressed earnings. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see a double digit decline in earnings in 2024.

Albemarle is a global lithium and bromine producer. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, it serves customers in 100 countries.

A Big Miss in the Third Quarter

On Nov 1, 2023, Albemarle reported its third quarter results and missed on the Zacks Consensus by $0.96. Earnings were $2.74 versus the consensus of $3.70.

Lithium prices have fallen throughout the year.

Sales rose 10% to $2.3 billion due to higher volumes in the Energy Storage business.

Albemarle also signed agreements with Caterpillar to collaborate on solutions to support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations.

It also received a $90 million critical materials award from the US Department of Defense to restart the Kings Mountain, NC mine.

Albemarle also completed the previously disclosed transaction to amend and simplify the MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd.

For the full year, the company said net sales were expected to increase 30% to 35% over the prior year, primarily driven by new mining and conversion capacity delivering 30% to 35% volumetric growth in Energy Storage.

2024 Estimates Cut

The analysts are not bullish on Albemarle for 2024. 5 earnings estimates have been cut in the last 60 days with one being cut in even the last week. The 2024 Zacks Consensus Estimate has fallen to $12.70 from $15.10 over the last 2 months.

That's an earnings decline of 42% compared to 2023 when Albemarle is expected to make $21.82.

Shares Plunge in the Last Year

When lithium prices were rising, so were Albemarle shares. When they fall, so does Albemarle. The shares are down 48.1% in the last year.

They're cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.9. Albemarle also has a PEG ratio of just 0.9. A PEG ratio under 1.0 means a company has both value and growth. That's a rare combination.

But investors might want to wait for Albemarle's earnings to turn around. That's likely to mean that lithium prices have to reverse course and move higher.

Additional content:

3 Staffing Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying Soon in 2024

The U.S. labor market concluded last year on a solid note as the pace of hiring exceeded expectations. Job additions improved in most of the sectors in December amid a lower unemployment rate.

The Labor Department stated that employers added 216,000 new jobs last month, way more than November’s downwardly revised 173,000, and higher than economists’ projections of 170,000.

Hiring, by the way, was also revised down in October. But employers successfully added 2.7 million jobs in 2023, at an average monthly gain of 225,000. This is higher than in the years preceding the coronavirus pandemic that rattled the global economy. Thus, it can be concluded that the pace of job growth remains robust, and the labor market is resilient to any imminent recessionary threat.

December’s job growth was mostly led by the government, healthcare, and leisure and hospitality segments. The government contributed 52,000 new jobs in December, while 38,000 jobs were added in the healthcare space. The average monthly job additions in the government and healthcare spaces were more in 2023 than in the prior year.

Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality jobs gained 40,000 last month. Notably, job additions were also robust in the business services, retail and manufacturing sectors.

The unemployment rate, currently, stands at 3.7%. This is lower than the long-term average of 5.7%, a tell-tale sign that jobs are being added to the U.S. economy. What’s more, job additions are expected to pick up in the first half of 2024 as it stopped cooling last month. The Employment Trends Index of the Conference Board increased to 113.15 in December from November’s downwardly revised 112.48.

Thus, with things looking up for the labor market, and the indicator of future job growth strengthening, it’s judicious for investors to place bets on staffing companies like Staffing 360 Solutions, KornFerry International and Robert Half Inc. that can make the most of the promising employment scenario.

These stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Staffing 360 Solutions is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 50% over the past 60 days. STAF’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is almost 55%.

KornFerry International is the world's leading and largest executive recruitment firm.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 2.9% over the past 60 days. KFY’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 8.9%.

Robert Half is one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.8% over the past 90 days. RHI’s earnings growth rate over the past five-year period is 15.1%, while its estimated earnings growth rate for the next five-year period also remains positive.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.