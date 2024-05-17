The Analyst Verdict: Victoria's Secret In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 5 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 7 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Victoria's Secret and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 20.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.46.

The standing of Victoria's Secret among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $20.00 $20.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $15.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $14.00 - Jonna Kim TD Cowen Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $26.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $25.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $18.00 $27.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $15.00 $34.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $29.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $29.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $25.00 $32.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $15.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $29.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $29.00 -

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Victoria's Secret showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.07% as of 31 January, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 56.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

