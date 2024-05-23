The Analyst Verdict: SLR Inv In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of SLR Inv (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SLR Inv and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 3.23% from the previous average price target of $15.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of SLR Inv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.50 Bryce Rowe B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Bryce Rowe B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $15.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SLR Inv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SLR Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know SLR Inv Better

SLR Investment Corp is a closed-end externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It provides U.S. middle market businesses and intermediaries with bespoke debt financing solutions to fund working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It invests majorly in leveraged middle-market companies in the form of senior secured loans, financing leases and to a lesser extent, unsecured loans and equity securities.

Key Indicators: SLR Inv's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SLR Inv's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 209.53% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLR Inv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 92.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLR Inv's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLR Inv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SLR Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

