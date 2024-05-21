The Analyst Verdict: Global E Online In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 5.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $42.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global E Online. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $46.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $41.00 - Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.00 $33.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $50.00 -

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

A Deep Dive into Global E Online's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global E Online's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.56% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

