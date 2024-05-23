The Analyst Verdict: FB Financial In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.75, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.38% from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of FB Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $45.00 $39.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $38.00 - Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Underweight $43.00 $41.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $41.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FB Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of FB Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into FB Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company segment includes Banking and Mortgage. It generates revenue from the Banking segment which provides a full range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers. The Mortgage segment includes the servicing of residential mortgage loans and the packaging and securitization of loans to governmental agencies.

FB Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, FB Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.4% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: FB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FB Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, FB Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

