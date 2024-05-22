The Analyst Verdict: Essent Group In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Essent Group, revealing an average target of $61.0, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has increased by 1.24% from the previous average price target of $60.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Essent Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $57.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $61.00 $64.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $64.00 $62.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $61.00 $58.00

All You Need to Know About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd serves the housing finance industry by providing private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products and title insurance and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. It provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Essent writes mortgage guaranty coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Breaking Down Essent Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Essent Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Essent Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 60.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essent Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essent Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essent Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

