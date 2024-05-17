The Analyst Verdict: CARISMA Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.75, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A 22.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $10.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of CARISMA Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Justin Zelin BTIG Announces Buy $6.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CARISMA Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CARISMA Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CARISMA Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

CARISMA Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on utilizing Carisma's proprietary chimeric antigen receptor macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company has created a comprehensive cell therapy platform to enable the therapeutic use of engineered macrophages and monocytes, which belong to a subgroup of white blood cells called myeloid cells.

CARISMA Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CARISMA Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CARISMA Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -558.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CARISMA Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -101.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CARISMA Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

