The Analyst Verdict: Alibaba Gr Holding In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Alibaba Gr Holding (NYSE:BABA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.62, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.29%.

The perception of Alibaba Gr Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 - James Lee Mizuho Lowers Buy $92.00 $95.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $113.00 $114.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Lowers Buy $124.00 $126.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 - Alex Yao JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $85.00 - James Lee Mizuho Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alibaba Gr Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alibaba Gr Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

A Deep Dive into Alibaba Gr Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alibaba Gr Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

