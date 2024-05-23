The Analyst Verdict: AECOM In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $109.33, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has increased by 3.93% from the previous average price target of $105.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AECOM is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $106.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $104.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $116.00 $107.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $105.00 $104.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $106.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AECOM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AECOM's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AECOM's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AECOM analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind AECOM

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $14.4 billion in sales and $847 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

AECOM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: AECOM's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACM

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Argus Research Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.