The Analyst Verdict: Absci In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Absci, presenting an average target of $8.83, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.14% from the previous average price target of $7.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Absci's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 - George Farmer Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $13.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Announces Buy $9.00 - Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $8.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Absci. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Absci compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Absci's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Absci's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Absci: A Closer Look

Absci Corp is the Artificial intelligence powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. It enables the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process.

Absci's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Absci's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -78.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6965.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Absci's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Absci's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

