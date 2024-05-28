The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Chart Industries

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Chart Industries, presenting an average target of $188.78, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $151.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.26% increase from the previous average price target of $176.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Chart Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $150.00 David Anderson Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $193.00 - Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $220.00 $224.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $265.00 $260.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $160.00 $151.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $200.00 - Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $170.00 $152.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $151.00 $140.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $172.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chart Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Chart Industries Better

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Chart Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chart Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.87% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chart Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

