The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On United Airlines Holdings

Ratings for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $65.9, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a 4.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $63.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of United Airlines Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Group Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $76.00 - Achal Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $69.20 - Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $66.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $55.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $55.00 $60.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Neutral $47.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering United Airlines Holdings: A Closer Look

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

United Airlines Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.51.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

