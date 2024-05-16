The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Hannon Armstrong

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.83, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.03% increase from the previous average price target of $33.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hannon Armstrong among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $23.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hannon Armstrong. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hannon Armstrong compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hannon Armstrong's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hannon Armstrong's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc provides debt and equity financing to the energy markets in the United States. The company focuses on investments in two types of projects: energy-efficiency projects and renewable-energy projects. Energy-efficiency projects reduce the energy use and energy cost of building or facility through the improvement or installation of building components including heat, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; lights; energy controls; roofs; windows; building shells; and heat and power systems. Renewable-energy projects deploy cleaner energy sources such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company also provides financing solutions for other projects to improve energy efficiency and the environment.

Hannon Armstrong's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Hannon Armstrong's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 272.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hannon Armstrong's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 60.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hannon Armstrong's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hannon Armstrong's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.92.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

