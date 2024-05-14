The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Flux Power Holdings

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Flux Power Holdings, presenting an average target of $9.6, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has increased by 1.05% from the previous average price target of $9.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Flux Power Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 - Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $7.00 $10.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Lowers Buy $6.00 $9.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $10.00 - Craig Irwin Roth MKM Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Flux Power Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Flux Power Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Flux Power Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Flux Power Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flux Power Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Flux Power Holdings

Flux Power Holdings Inc design, develop, manufacture, and sell a portfolio of lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial commercial sectors which include material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other commercial and industrial applications It offers a high-power battery cell management system(BMS). The company's BMS provides three functions to its battery systems which include Cell Balancing, Monitoring, and Error Reporting.

Flux Power Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Flux Power Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.91% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Flux Power Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flux Power Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -10.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, Flux Power Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLUX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 EF Hutton Maintains Buy Oct 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2020 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FLUX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.