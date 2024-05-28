The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Barrett Bus Servs

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $141.0, along with a high estimate of $141.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Barrett Bus Servs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $141.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Barrett Bus Servs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Barrett Bus Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Barrett Bus Servs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Barrett Bus Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Barrett Bus Servs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Barrett Bus Servs

Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll tax services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.

Barrett Bus Servs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Barrett Bus Servs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Barrett Bus Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Barrett Bus Servs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Barrett Bus Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BBSI

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy May 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Jun 2020 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BBSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.