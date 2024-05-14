The Analyst Landscape: 46 Takes On CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last three months, 46 analysts have published ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 27 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 18 23 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $390.85, a high estimate of $435.00, and a low estimate of $304.00. Marking an increase of 18.62%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $329.49.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CrowdStrike Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 - Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $376.00 $430.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Maintains Outperform $370.00 $370.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $372.00 $304.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $320.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $410.00 $330.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Raises Outperform $370.00 $285.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $420.00 $357.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Outperform $400.00 $340.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $400.00 $330.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $430.00 $385.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $360.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $304.00 $304.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $400.00 $320.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $405.00 $255.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $400.00 $315.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $332.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $371.00 $350.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $400.00 $300.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Buy $390.00 $360.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $425.00 $285.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $355.00 $300.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $425.00 $350.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $432.00 $322.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $350.00 $281.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $400.00 $375.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $412.00 $411.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $340.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $430.00 $375.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $424.00 $358.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $435.00 $380.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $400.00 $375.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Raises Outperform $350.00 $278.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $325.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $380.00 $315.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $340.00 $300.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $358.00 $274.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $370.00 $222.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $290.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $375.00 $315.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Understanding the Numbers: CrowdStrike Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

