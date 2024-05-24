The Analyst Landscape: 28 Takes On Lululemon Athletica

28 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 15 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 1 0 3M Ago 5 9 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $472.5, a high estimate of $561.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. A 10.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $526.58.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $463.00 $521.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $430.00 $530.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $397.00 $492.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $385.00 $475.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $395.00 $546.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $505.00 $555.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $470.00 $525.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $445.00 $540.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Underperform $240.00 $300.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $546.00 $610.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $509.00 $531.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $515.00 $570.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Maintains Underperform $300.00 - Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $490.00 $539.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $515.00 $575.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $425.00 $450.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $525.00 $560.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $539.00 $596.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $498.00 $561.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $420.00 $408.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $492.00 $548.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $500.00 $520.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $515.00 $553.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Buy $561.00 $561.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $550.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

A Deep Dive into Lululemon Athletica's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

