The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On Klaviyo

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Klaviyo, revealing an average target of $34.73, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 6.96% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $37.33.

The perception of Klaviyo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $37.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $32.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $31.00 - Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $37.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $31.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $30.00 - Shebly Seyrafi FBN Securities Announces Outperform $35.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $38.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 -

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Breaking Down Klaviyo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Klaviyo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

