The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Waste Management

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Waste Management (NYSE:WM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $226.92, with a high estimate of $256.00 and a low estimate of $211.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.58% from the previous average price target of $212.92.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Waste Management among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $241.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $222.00 $214.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $220.00 $207.00 James Schumm TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $212.00 $207.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $228.00 $221.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $229.00 $219.00 Jeffrey Goldstein Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $214.00 $202.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $227.00 $215.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $215.00 $211.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $211.00 $189.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $256.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Waste Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Financial Milestones: Waste Management's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

