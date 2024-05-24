The Analyst Landscape: 11 Takes On Asana

Analysts' ratings for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 4 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Asana and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.64% lower than the prior average price target of $21.40.

The perception of Asana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Announces Underweight $14.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $10.00 - Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 - Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Robert Simmons DA Davidson Announces Neutral $20.00 - Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 George Iwanyc Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Lowers Reduce $16.00 $18.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight $18.00 - Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Asana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Asana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Asana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

