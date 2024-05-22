The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On Guess

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Guess (NYSE:GES), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $33.15, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a 8.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $30.62.

A clear picture of Guess's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Jeff Lick B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $32.00 $26.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $29.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $37.00 $32.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $30.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $32.50 $32.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 -

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.7.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

