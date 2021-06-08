The AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Share Price Is Up 882% And Shareholders Are Delighted

Some AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 47% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 882% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

AmpliTech Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years AmpliTech Group saw its revenue grow at 18% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 58%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like AmpliTech Group, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AmpliTech Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that AmpliTech Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 591% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 58%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for AmpliTech Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

