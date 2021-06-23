The Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Share Price Has Gained 42% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 42% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 29% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Amdocs achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DOX Earnings Per Share Growth June 23rd 2021

We know that Amdocs has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Amdocs, it has a TSR of 54% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Amdocs provided a TSR of 31% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 9% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Amdocs (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

