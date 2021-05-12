The Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Share Price Has Gained 261%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Some Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 37% over the last three months. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 261% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Altimmune wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Altimmune's revenue grew by 41%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 261%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:ALT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Altimmune shareholders have gained 261% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 5% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Altimmune better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Altimmune (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Altimmune better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

