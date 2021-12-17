The Allstate Corporation's (NYSE:ALL) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.2x The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent earnings growth for Allstate has been in line with the market. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:ALL Price Based on Past Earnings December 17th 2021

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Allstate would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 40% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 104% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 18% per year during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Allstate's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Allstate's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Allstate's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Allstate with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

