The Allstate Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: $1.46 billion in Q4 vs. -$303 million in the same period last year. EPS: $5.52 in Q4 vs. -$1.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 billion or $5.82 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.99 per share Revenue: $14.83 billion in Q4 vs. $13.65 billion in the same period last year.

