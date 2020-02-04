The Allstate Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

-Earnings: $1.71 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.58 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.23 in Q4 vs. -$1.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $3.13 per share for the period. -Revenue: $11.47 billion in Q4 vs. $9.48 billion in the same period last year.

