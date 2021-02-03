The Allstate Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.60 billion, or $8.45 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $5.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 billion or $5.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $12.02 billion from $11.47 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.81 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.87 vs. $3.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.81 -Revenue (Q4): $12.02 Bln vs. $11.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.