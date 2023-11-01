The Allstate Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: -$41 million in Q3 vs. -$685 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. -$2.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Revenue: $14.50 billion in Q3 vs. $13.21 billion in the same period last year.

