The Allstate Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$694 million in Q3 vs. $508 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.58 in Q3 vs. $1.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$420 million or -$1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.52 per share Revenue: $13.21 billion in Q3 vs. $12.48 billion in the same period last year.

