The Allstate Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $889 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $942 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $946 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $11.07 billion from $10.47 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $946 Mln. vs. $759 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.84 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.07 Bln vs. $10.47 Bln last year.

