The Allstate Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: -$1.04 billion in Q2 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.81 in Q2 vs. $5.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$209 million or -$0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.27 per share Revenue: $12.22 billion in Q2 vs. $12.65 billion in the same period last year.

