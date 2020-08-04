Markets
The Allstate Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.22 billion, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $2.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $780 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $11.20 billion from $11.14 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $780 Mln. vs. $735 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.46 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $11.20 Bln vs. $11.14 Bln last year.

