The Allstate Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: $1.2 billion in Q1 vs. -$346 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.46 in Q1 vs. -$1.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion or $5.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.94 per share Revenue: $15.3 billion in Q1 vs. $13.8 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.