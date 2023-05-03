The Allstate Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: -$346 million in Q1 vs. $634 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.31 in Q1 vs. $2.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$342 million or -$1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.42 per share Revenue: $13.79 billion in Q1 vs. $12.34 billion in the same period last year.

