The Allstate Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: $0.63 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.41 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.24 in Q1 vs. -$4.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.90 per share Revenue: $12.34 billion in Q1 vs. $12.45 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.