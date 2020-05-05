The Allstate Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $513 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $1261 million, or $3.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1140 million or $3.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $10.08 billion from $10.99 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1140 Mln. vs. $776 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.54 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.5 -Revenue (Q1): $10.08 Bln vs. $10.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.