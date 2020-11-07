The Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Investors in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.1% to close at US$32.84 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues came in 31% better than analyst models expected, at US$2.1m, although statutory losses ballooned 30% to US$1.96, which is much worse than what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Albireo Pharma after the latest results. NasdaqCM:ALBO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Albireo Pharma from seven analysts is for revenues of US$15.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$6.52. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.1m and losses of US$7.11 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$67.75, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Albireo Pharma at US$79.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$62.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Albireo Pharma is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Albireo Pharma's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.5%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Albireo Pharma to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Albireo Pharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Albireo Pharma that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.