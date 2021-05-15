The Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.6% to US$141 in the past week. Airbnb beat revenue forecasts by a solid 12%, hitting US$887m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$1.95, some 55% bigger than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Airbnb after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ABNB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Airbnb's 32 analysts is for revenues of US$4.80b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 90% to US$1.58. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.79b and losses of US$1.59 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$176, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Airbnb analyst has a price target of US$245 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$74.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Airbnb's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 60% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 30% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. Not only are Airbnb's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Airbnb going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Airbnb , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

