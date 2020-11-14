The Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$264 in the week since the company reported its annual result. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$8.9b and statutory earnings per share of US$8.55 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Air Products and Chemicals is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:APD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 14th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Air Products and Chemicals from 17 analysts is for revenues of US$9.53b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 7.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.2% to US$9.21. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.86 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$312, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Air Products and Chemicals at US$360 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$240. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Air Products and Chemicals shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Air Products and Chemicals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Air Products and Chemicals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Air Products and Chemicals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Air Products and Chemicals , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

