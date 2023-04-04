The AI Revolution Turns This Trading Stock Into A Long-Term Investment

Yesterday, Italy became the first country in the developed world to ban Chat GPT, even if temporarily. The government there identified what they see as some actual and some possible breaches of their strict online privacy regulations, and ordered OpenAI, the company that developed Chat GPT, to withdraw access in the country until they come up with a solution to the identified issues. There is talk of other European countries following suit, with several having already tabled proposals to that effect.

Some will no doubt applaud the move as being essential to protect us all from something that many people find scary, while others will see it as a government trying to strangle innovation and picking on one highly publicized company unfairly. There is probably some truth to both sides of that argument, but traders and investors should always try to deal with what is, not what should be. There are two things that are true here: artificial intelligence that uses massive amounts of data, what is known as generative AI, is here to stay but, as it develops, it will be subject to regulation.

The second part of that makes picking individual winners in the space difficult at this point. The Italian regulation is aimed specifically at one company, and while other proposed legislation and regulation elsewhere is less specific, the reactive nature of politicians and their sensitivity to headlines makes it likely that for a while, AI will be an industry where success will be punished. So, from an investing perspective, it makes individual stocks in companies that make breakthroughs and achieve fame -- or notoriety -- very risky.

In situations like that, it is usually best to try and identify industries and companies that will benefit from the research, innovation, and progress, whoever eventually wins the commercialization battle. It is what is referred to as a “picks and shovels” approach, based on the fact that in the various gold rushed in America, the consistent winners were those who supplied prospectors. The hopeful prospectors all bought picks and shovels, which made those proprietors money whether or not those who bought those tools eventually struck gold.

The modern equivalent of picks and shovels is computing power. Assuming that AI does progress, the wide adoption of the technology will prompt a surge in demand for chips and memory, a sector of the market that has been under some pressure lately, and where there is some value to be found. One example of that value in a long-term context would be Micron Technologies (MU), a stock that I have recently used as more of a trading instrument than an investment. That is because, over the last few months, MU has traded in both directions within a defined range.

That range represents a 40-50% decline from the stock’s highs in January of last year. The decline is based on expectations of a drop in demand for microchips as economies around the world slow down. Stocks in this industry trade on forward expectations even more than most, and in their most recent quarterly earnings report, released last week, MU management gave some hope to investors. Yes, sales were cut in half, but that has been factored into current pricing. The good news was that the company believes that the worst is over for the industry and sees growing orders throughout this year.

That is good news in any scenario but add in the increased demand in the industry from AI developments, and the long-term prospects for MU look pretty good. That makes a break out of the range to the top side likely at some point in the near future, but it also provides some insurance against a worsening global economic climate. The bad news is priced in at these levels, so slower growth won’t come as a shock, but as is often the case in a forward-looking industry like chips, traders and investors are already looking beyond that to the bounce that will follow. That will put a floor on the stock, even if the broader market does turn lower.

Whatever governments and regulators do, AI is coming and that will usher in a new era of computer technology. That will create greater demand for the picks and shovels of computing, processors and memory, and that will benefit a company like Micron. So, after a few months of seeing MU as a short-term trading stock, my view has shifted, and it is now something I am looking to accumulate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.