The AI Revolution Is Being Led by Women

Artificial intelligence isn’t going to shatter the glass ceiling, but it could cause a few cracks.

Sam Altman and Jensen Huang might be featured in more headlines in the tsunami of media coverage, but a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) finds that women in senior tech roles are substantially ahead of men when it comes to adopting it into the workplace.

BCG surveyed 6,500 employees working at tech firms in five different countries. It found that 75% of the senior women in tech functions were already using generative AI on the job, whereas just 61% of men in the same roles were doing so.

Men held the advantage when it came to using AI in senior non-tech roles, as well as all junior roles.

When it came to initiative, though, women in senior tech roles had a commanding lead, with 10% more exploring the possibilities of AI earlier than required, compared to men in similar positions. Women in non-senior tech roles lagged behind, though, with men having an 8% numbers advantage in using generative AI (In junior roles, there’s a much larger gap, with 69% of men using the technology).

It’s a start, but that sense of curiosity is going to need to become more widespread, BCG says. Female leaders will need to step up and encourage more women to become familiar with the technology, even when it’s not something that is part of their day-to-day duties.

Early adopters of AI, on a corporate level, have a higher probability of increased profit margins, according to a McKinsey study. That’s true for workers on one level as well.

Employees who are already using generative AI for their jobs are more likely to have received a recent salary increase that is higher than the rate of inflation—and they’re also more likely to have opportunities to advance their career, given the strong demand for AI workers and the limited supply.

Those workers not only find themselves better positioned for a bigger paycheck, they’re often happier at the office. A CNBC/SurveyMonkey study found the job satisfaction ranking of workers who utilize AI in their jobs was seven points higher than those who don’t.

They also feel more valued by their colleagues and say they have more control over the tasks they do.

Failing to embrace AI, on the other hand, could be detrimental for women in the workforce. A study by workplace research organization Charter found that slower AI adoption by women could impact their earning potential, to nearly the same levels as gender and age.

AI will cause a shift in the workplace, with some positions likely to be eliminated, but by ensuring they have a skillset that is relevant and is not made obsolete by generative AI, women in the workplace could make substantial strides in achieving parity with their male coworkers.

