The AI Revolution Has Arrived – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hello, Eric Fry here.

As InvestorPlace’s macro investing specialist, I look for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market.

These megatrends can spin off dozens of triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in a span of a few years. It’s not an exaggeration when I say that catching just one of these trends — at the right time — can help anyone build wealth.

And AI is the newest megatrend to burst onto the scene.

After waiting in the wings for years, AI has taken center stage and is stoking investors’ imaginations with visions of lavish stock market gains.

Because of AI’s limitless potential to enhance almost every aspect of daily life, it also possesses limitless potential to enrich investors.

There’s just one catch: What’s an “AI”?

Unlike electric vehicles, personal computers, televisions, or satellites, AI is not a specific, tangible product. No one builds an AI in a factory or sells six-packs of AIs in a grocery store.

Instead, AI is an amorphous, multifaceted category of innovation that is almost as broad and all-compassing as “technology.”

Therefore, opportunity-seeking investors must first parse the AI world into investible pieces.

That’s easier said than done.

The AI Revolution Will Mint New Millionaires

According to Bank of America, AI “could revolutionize everything.”

But you probably already knew that. After all, AI is dominating financial headlines. A simple Google search this morning for news about “AI stocks” resulted in seven pages of results from just the past week. From the most promising AI stocks to the ones to avoid. It’s a dizzying amount of information, and it’s coming fast and furious.

It’s extremely tough to navigate, especially when the starting point is this mind-bending question: “What even IS ‘an AI’?”

So, let’s take a closer look at this powerful, new megatrend called AI… starting with the sensation that launched it into the public’s awareness: ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Puts AI on the Map

ChatGPT is a chatbot that represents the first consumer application of a new kind of technology called “generative” AI.

It’s a new artificial intelligence that can create – i.e., “generate” – original content, including essays, fine art, software code, and so much more. Some truly groundbreaking investment opportunities await investors who take advantage.

The headlines about AI are not new. In fact, before ChatGPT’s debut in late 2022, researchers from the McKinsey Global Institute predicted AI would create a $13 trillion uptick in the world economy by 2030 and boost global GDP by 16%.

But I believe that ChatGPT’s launch has greatly accelerated that timeline. The company’s founders unleashed it to the public in November 2022, and it’s at the forefront of the AI Revolution.

That’s why I want to urge you to investigate the incredible investment opportunities this new megatrend is creating.

AI’s “Netscape Moment”

Before Netscape’s browser, the internet was mainly used by people who had devoted hundreds of hours to understanding the web and all its complexities.

Netscape changed all that.

Its user-friendly interface, ease of navigation, and ability to view web pages with multimedia content made it extremely easy for regular people to use the internet and paved the way for its widespread adaptation.

As you can see in this chart, adaptation exploded after 1995.

The launch of ChatGPT is doing something similar with artificial intelligence.

Over the past decade or so, AI has been little more than an abstract concept.

In fact, as recently as last year, AI was science fiction to most folks. It seemed like some niche, far-off technology that wouldn’t really impact our daily lives in any serious way.

All that changed when ChatGPT went live to the public in November 2022. AI is now going mainstream just like the internet did in 1995.

Here’s what Bank of America had to say about AI recently:

We are at a defining moment ­­– like the internet in the ’90s ­– where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving towards mass adoption, with large language models like ChatGPT finally enabling us to fully capitalize on the data revolution.

Pay attention… because if you catch a revolutionary technology right before it goes mainstream, then you could make massive gains in just a few years.

AI Winners and Losers

See you there!

Regards,

Eric Fry

Senior Analyst, Investor Place

